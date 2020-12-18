A news helicopter has captured a stadium's big screen being used for a casual game of Mario Kart.

The KCTV News chopper was in the air in Kansas City looking to get vision of the NFL stadium when it's attention was drawn to the neighbouring baseball arena Kauffman Stadium, home to the Kansas City Royals.

Their attention was drawn to the big screen, which appears to be showing the end result of a Mario Kart race - in which Mario, according to the vision, is triumphant.

The stadium is currently not in use as it's currently the MLB offseason.

So ask yourself this, if you had access to a big screen and a Nintendo Switch, wouldn't you do the same thing?

