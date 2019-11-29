News Just In! Free Parking For Christmas Shoppers Next Month!

Christmas season is quickly approaching which means the entire community will be scrambling to grab their final Christmas gifts.

To make things a little bit easier for stressed shoppers, the Shepparton central Business district will receive free parking in Council-owned parking spaces for December 2019 and January 2020.

During this period, time limits displayed on signs will still be in place which means if you overstay the displayed time, you could cop a nasty fine.

If you're hoping to spend the entire day persusing the shops, parking down one of the side streets may be a better option for you.

Unfortunately, the complimentary parking does not apply to Multi Deck carpark, GV Health, or Carepark carparks.

Happy Shopping!!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...