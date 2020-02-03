NewsXpress sells another winning lotto ticket with local man pocketing more than $692,000!

It's the 8th division 1 winner.

Article heading image for NewsXpress sells another winning lotto ticket with local man pocketing more than $692,000!

THEY'VE DONE IT AGAIN. 

NewsXpress in Edge Hill sold one of six winning division 1 tickets in Saturday's Gold Lotto Draw. 

A Golden Casket official says the man was in shock after pocketing more than $690,000.

Owner Maxine Hare says they've been very busy since selling the winning 40 million dollar Powerball in November: 

NewsXpress Edge Hill
Gold Lotto
Cairns
Money
NewsXpress Edge Hill
Gold Lotto
Cairns
Money
NewsXpress Edge Hill
Gold Lotto
Cairns
Money
