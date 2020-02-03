- Far North QLD NewsNewsXpress sells another winning lotto ticket with local man pocketing more than $692,000!
NewsXpress sells another winning lotto ticket with local man pocketing more than $692,000!
It's the 8th division 1 winner.
THEY'VE DONE IT AGAIN.
NewsXpress in Edge Hill sold one of six winning division 1 tickets in Saturday's Gold Lotto Draw.
A Golden Casket official says the man was in shock after pocketing more than $690,000.
Owner Maxine Hare says they've been very busy since selling the winning 40 million dollar Powerball in November: