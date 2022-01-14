Next Day Delivery Of RATs For Rural Taswegians As Cases Dip

Tasmania's cases dip as the state recorded 1201 new infections on Friday.

The total number of active cases is now 7439, with 24 people are in hospital with Covid, while only ten are being treated specifically for Covid.

There are no patients with Covid being treated in an intensive care unit.

Included in the daily tally of infections across the state are 1680 cases in the North, 900 cases in the North-West, and 4367 cases in the South.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 293 under observation through the remote service, while 39 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meantime, people living in regional and remote areas of Tassie can now have RATs delivered to their door.

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff has confirmed the contactless next-day delivery service of free RAT kits for rural residents is now underway.

“This service will also be available for people who are unable to travel to a collection centre and are unable to have another person collect a RAT on their behalf,” Mr Rockliff said.

“Anyone accessing a RAT through this delivery service will need to register for a RAT online on the coronavirus.tas.gov.au website.” - Minister Rockliff

Eligible people will also need to register their details via an online registration form on the government’s coronavirus website as reporting changes come into effect from midday Friday.

Free rapid antigen tests are now available to anyone who is symptomatic, a close contact of a confirmed case, or has been directed by Public Health.

Registering a positive result via the online declaration form here is required in to ensure assistance from Public Health.

