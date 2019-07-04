Next Generation Of Motorcross Champions Compete To In Rocky Next Year

The most exciting riders in the country will head to Rockhampton to race for the title of 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (KTM AJMX).

The Championships will be held at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club from 6 to 11 July 2020.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said that the high-octane event will include brilliant displays of skill.

“We’re expecting 500 incredibly talented competitors to travel in from around Australia, along with their families and supporters,” said Mayor Strelow.

“The KTM AJMX is only held in Queensland once every seven years, and it is absolutely fantastic that the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club has been successful in attracting next year’s event to our Region.”

The Club is also in negotiations with Williams Event Management to secure a round of the Pirelli MX Nationals as a major supporting event, which is expected to bring in 100 highly skilled senior riders and 2000 spectators from around the State.

“The fact that we have the opportunity for these two major motocross events in Rockhampton is a credit to the fantastic track and even better reputation of the Rockhampton and District MX Club,” said Mayor Strelow.

“The Championships will come one week after the adrenaline fuelled Rockynats motoring festival so I’m predicting a lot of people planning to travel in for the Rockynats might look at extending their stay!”

Peter Dark, President of the Rockhampton and District MX Club, said that it is fantastic to be chosen by Motorcycling QLD and Motorcycling Australia for this event.

“It is a complete honour, and a reward for the effort our members have given to the sport for many years,” said Mr Dark.

“The event will bring approximately 500 of Australia’s best junior racers from across every state in Australia, including a few international racers.”

Motorcycling Queensland General Manager Kim Rowcliffe said that the Rockhampton District Motocross Club was chosen to host the 2020 Australian Junior Motocross Championships due to its very strong credentials in delivering well run, well promoted, and successful motorcycle events.

“We have full confidence in the club running this very important event, and in so doing, spotlighting the sport of motorcycling in a positive manner, as well as the city of Rockhampton,” said Mr Rowcliffe.