Next Week Is NAIDOC Week: Check Out What's Happening In Toowoomba

Next week is Naidoc week.

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC is celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life. The week is a great opportunity to participate in a range of activities and to support your local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

The following events will take place during the week in Toowoomba:

Monday 8th July

Mayoral Breakfast/city flag raising and fun day. The day will see speakers, and flag raising and will finish with a Fun Day in Queens Park after the march.

Tuesday 9th July

Toowoomba Hospital Naidoc event

Wednesday 10th July

Toowoomba Police Station flag raising & USQ Art & event

For more information and activities taking place around Toowoomba head to Celebrating NAIDOC Week.

