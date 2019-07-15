Nic Naitanui Sidelined For An "Extended Period" With Ankle Syndesmosis

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui will miss an "extended period" with ankle syndesmosis.

The Eagles confirmed on Monday afternoon that the star ruckman - playing just his third game back from a torn ACL - will be sidelined indefinitely with the injury from Friday night.

The club believes he will miss "several weeks" but do not have an exact timeframe on his return.

“It is an ankle syndesmosis injury, but we are waiting on a medical report to shed more light on the precise nature of the problem and the way forward,” West Coast general manager of football Craig Vozzo said.

“We expect he will miss an extended period, but cannot put a time frame on that until we have more information.”

