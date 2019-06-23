Nic Naitanui Signs Three Year Contract Extention

West Coast have secured the services of Nic Naitanui for another three seasons.

Naitanui told the West Coast website that he is pleased to get the contract signed and looks forward to contributing on-field for the years to come.

“It’s certainly a comfort to have the contract completed,” Naitanui said.

“My management team has been negotiating the contract extension behind the scenes while I have been entirely focused on my return.

“I knew that was going on in the background, but for me it has been more about getting back to play footy. It’s really exciting.

“The club has been very good to me throughout my career and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the second half of the season and in the coming years.”

The injury plagued ruckman is likely to make his long awaited AFL return from a knee injury next week.