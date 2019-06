Returning Eagle, Nic Naitanui is heading to Northam on Saturday the 1st of June for a kids footy clinic.

Bring the family down to the Northam Rec Centre from 12.30pm when Nic Nat alongside from St Kilda player Stephen Milne will teach the kids some of the tricks of their trade and inspire the next generation.

Coordinated by Alistair Smith from Federals Football Club, he's encouraging everyone to come down!

It's $25 per child.

Be there Saturday the 1st of June at Northam Rec Centre oval.