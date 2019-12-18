Nick Cotric Reacts To "Nick Cotric In A Tight T" While Wearing A Tight T

Earlier this week the Canberra Raiders released, arguably, the greatest Christmas jingle of all time.

Together with Rugby League: The Musical creator Denis Carnahan, the Raiders created their own Xmas song, to the tune of The 12 Days of Christmas.

Jokes about the six again Grand Final howler, Joseph Leilua's firework drama amidst other season events were all used to make up the lyrics of the song.

However, a constant feature was the lyric "Nick Cotric in a Tight T."

Well, you wouldn't believe it but the man himself has reacted to song.... in a Tight T.