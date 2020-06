From humble beginnings in Bundy playing Aussie Rules to being tapped on the shoulder to play American football, young gun Nick Haberer is set for international stardom.

The 19-year-old has been granted a full scholarship to Washington State University with the Cougars to play grid iron and has his local roots to thank.

He caught up with JB & Jules to share the whirlwind news:

All the best, you mighty ripper!