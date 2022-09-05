Nick Kyrgios Advances To Maiden US Open Quarter-Final

The US Open has a new men’s singles favourite after Australia’s Nick Kyrgios knocked out number one seed Daniil Medvedev in their round of 16 clash.

Not too many have been able to beat the Russian on the court, but Kyrgios in one of his strongest performances to date, did so in four thrilling sets, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kyrgios advances this his first US Open quarter-final where he’ll face another Russian, this time Karen Khachanov.

Reacting to this win post-match, Kyrgios said he know wants “to go all the way”.

"It was an amazing match,” he said.

“Obviously Daniil is defending champion and had a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well.

“I have been playing amazing the last couple of months. What a place to do it.

“This is the last trip before I head back to Australia, so I want to go all the way. Hopefully it's possible."

Should Kyrgios be successful against Khachanov, he’ll then either Matteo Berrettini or Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

