Nick Kyrgios Explains His Growth Over The Summer Of Tennis

On the Hot Breakfast

Nick Kyrgios Explains His Growth Over The Summer Of Tennis

Nick Kyrgios told the Hot Breakfast this morning about grown as a person over the summer of tennis.

“Playing my tennis has never really been a problem, I just feel like, y’know, I just have to sort a couple of things out off the court,” Kyrgios said.

“I guess the last couple of months is really, I’ve just gained a lot of perspective... It’s all been a big experience obviously, with everything going on, but I just wanna continue to on the right path.

“Y’know I’ve got a couple of tournaments in the next month, so I’m just gonna try and be better every day... I think if I, y’know, get better as a human I think the tennis will just follow, so I guess that showed in the Aussie summer.”

Kyrgios also discussed the $90,000 he raised for Bushfire Relief via the aces he served in the Australian Open, the state of tennis at the moment, and Ash Barty’s after party.

Rudi Edsall

2 February 2020

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

