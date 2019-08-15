Nick Kyrgios Goes Full Nick Kyrgios, Destroys Racquets, Appears To Spits Toward A Chair Umpire

Nick Kyrgios has had a shocker at the Cincinnati Masters today, destroying racquets and appearing to spit towards an ump on the way to a second round loss.

Kyrgios fell apart in the second set after chair umpire Fergus Murphy gave him a time violation warning for taking too long between serves.

In the third set he copped a code violation for calling Murphy “the worst f**king referee ever” and then stormed off to the bathroom to smash a couple of racquets to try and avoid violations for doing so.

The meltdown continued after Kyrgios lost the match 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, with him calling the umpire a “f**king tool” and spitting in his direction on the way off.

Kyrgios will almost certainly be fined and possibly suspended for his behaviour.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff