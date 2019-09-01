Nick Kyrgios Is Out Of The US Open

The ever-entertaining Nick Kyrgios has bowed out of the US Open in the third round today, going down 3-0 to Russian Andrey Rublev.

Kyrgios was seeded 28th for the tournament and appeared to have his side of the draw opening up for him before going down to the unseeded Russian.

The 24 year-old Aussie failed to string two games together at any point in the match, but still provided his usual value, smashing down 31 aces and pulling out an incredible hold of serve in just 28 seconds during the third set.

The final score read 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!