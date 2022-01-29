Nick Kyrgios & Thanasi Kokkinakis Win Australian Open Doubles Title

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed victory in the Australian Open double’s following Ash Barty's historic title win.

A match like no other, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis took on fellow Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the men's doubles finals, at Laver Arena at the Australian Open on Saturday.

With tension building up throughout the night, the Special K's delivered sensational form all the way, drawing the crowd to its feet in what was the first All Australian Open doubles final since 1980.

More than eight years since they won the Wimbledon juniors doubles together, the Special Ks brought the house down with a 7-5 6-4 win in just under 95 minutes.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis who have known each other since they were eight years old, seized the day, winning momentous points at the end of both sets to wrap up their finals victory.

In a great display of friendship and bromance, the winning pair will undoubtedly savour the event forever.

“This is a memory that we are never going to forget. We are going to grow old, and we’re always going to [say] ’Remember that time we rolled off the couch and just won Oz Open? Honestly,” Kyrgios said.

