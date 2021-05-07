Nick Riewoldt Answers The Big Question: Would You Rather Be North Melbourne Or Collingwood?

On the Marty Sheargold Show

Article heading image for Nick Riewoldt Answers The Big Question: Would You Rather Be North Melbourne Or Collingwood?

Image: Getty/Triple M

Nick Riewoldt previewed round 8 for The Marty Sheargold Show this morning and got hit with the big question — would you rather be in North Melbourne or Collingwood’s shoes?

LISTEN TO THE ANSWER HERE:

"Right now? That’s a great question," Roo said.

"I think I’d rather be Collingwood… because of the power of the club.

"So I think their ability to bounce a little bit quicker… Collingwood have that drawing power."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Download the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

7 May 2021

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Collingwood Magpies
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Nick Riewoldt
AFL
Listen Live!
Collingwood Magpies
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Nick Riewoldt
AFL
Collingwood Magpies
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Nick Riewoldt
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs