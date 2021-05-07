Nick Riewoldt Answers The Big Question: Would You Rather Be North Melbourne Or Collingwood?

Nick Riewoldt previewed round 8 for The Marty Sheargold Show this morning and got hit with the big question — would you rather be in North Melbourne or Collingwood’s shoes?

"Right now? That’s a great question," Roo said.

"I think I’d rather be Collingwood… because of the power of the club.

"So I think their ability to bounce a little bit quicker… Collingwood have that drawing power."

