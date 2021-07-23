Nick Riewoldt Explains How Round 19 Will Give Us A Clear Flag Favourite

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt explained on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning how this weekend’s action should give us a clear flag favourite.

"So the Melbourne Bulldogs game on the Saturday night and then Geelong Richmond Sunday afternoon, I think we walk away from this round of football with a clearly identifiable premiership favourite," Rooey said.

"Based on who blitzes in those games, who sort of comes away from those games as the biggest winner… in a season where it’s changed week to week really hasn’t it, who’s the favourite to take out the flag.

"And favouritism doesn’t mean anything, it’s just nice to be able to look and say 'yep, ok, they’re the team to beat'.

"I think we’ll have that by Sunday."

