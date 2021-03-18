Nick Riewoldt Explains The New 'Striker' Role

Triple M Footy's latest acquisition Nick Riewoldt joined the Marty Sheargold Show this morning to talk all things footy ahead of Round 1.

Riewoldt had the good fortune of interviewing Richmond champion Dustin Martin on Fox Footy earlier this week and explained the new 'striker' role that Martin has pioneered.

Roo went as far as saying that the dynamic forward/midfielders have replaced the key forwards as the poster boys of footy.

LISTEN HERE:

"The key forward used to be the most coveted position in the game," Riewoldt said.

"The new poster boys of the AFL are a player that we've termed 'the striker'. It's the big bodied midfielder that can win the ball, they're your best contest players and then they go forward."

Riewoldt grouped Martin, Fyfe, Cripps, Dangerfield, Bontempelli & De Goey as the prototype for the 'striker'.

"They are the new poster boys of the AFL."

Don't miss a minute of the footy this weekend on Triple M Footy, starting 7pm Thursday night for Richmond vs Carlton!

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here, including the new Mid-week Rub!