Nick Riewoldt Explains Why Brisbane Must Win On The MCG This Weekend For Their Flag Chances

Nick Riewoldt explained this morning why Brisbane must beat Richmond at the MCG this to prove their flag credentials.

"I think this is gonna be more about who doesn’t win," Rooey said on The Marty Sheargold Show.

"If Brisbane can’t come to Melbourne and beat a Richmond team that’s won one of their last five on the MCG, can you see them winning the flag?

"Could you see them coming here, grand final week, not having won at the MCG since 2014?

"Imagine the noise around them that week if that’s the story… it would just about be too big a mental burden for the players to overcome."

Roo explained how he would address the situation if he were a leader at the club.

"If I’m (coach Chris) Fagan and the leaders at Brisbane this week, I’m saying ‘Boys, it’s grass and goalposts'," he said.

"'Let’s just go out and make sure when we come off the ground we’re not talking about a lack of effort as a reason we couldn’t win here again'."

Nick Riewoldt also explained why "hates" the pre-finals bye, walked us through some records he holds, and previewed round 20.

