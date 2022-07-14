Nick Riewoldt Explains Why He Believes Buddy Franklin Will Stay At Sydney

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt explained on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning why he thinks Buddy Franklin will stay at Sydney.

"$250,000, if that’s the difference, it’s a lot of money," Rooey said.

"But for someone like Buddy Franklin, is it life changing money? No. But would the decision to leave Sydney be a life changing decision? It would.

"So I think there’s no way he’s not at Sydney next year."

Rooey also discussed joining the Friday Huddle tonight, who could coach North Melbourne, a preview of round 18 and more.

