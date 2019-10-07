Nick Riewoldt Joined Tim McGraw On Stage To Kick Footys Into The Crowd

Nick Riewoldt has followed cousin Jack Riewoldt's lead and become the latest Riewoldt to crash a live performance.

No one will forget Jack’s famous performance of Mr.Brightside alongside The Killers and now Nick has hit the stage with country music star Tim McGraw.

The country legend was wrapping up his Australian tour in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena and invited Riewoldt on the stage.

Riewoldt jumped up to kick a few footys into the crowd with McGraw having a go as well.

Even though Nick didn’t do a lip sync along to any of McGraw’s classics like ‘Where the Green Grass Grows’ or ‘Shotgun Rider’, he still managed to share the stage with a superstar like cousin Jack did with The Killers.

Listen to a recap of Tim McGraw's show at Rod Laver here:



