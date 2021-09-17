Nick Riewoldt On Getting Injured In The Lead Up To The Grand Final

On The Marty Sheargold Show

Nick Riewoldt On Getting Injured In The Lead Up To The Grand Final

Nick Riewoldt joined the Marty Sheargold Show to talk all things Grand Final and preparation, sharing an anecdote from 2009.

"I fell into that trap of getting excited at training because of the crowd..." Roo began.

Riewoldt shared the "flattening" feeling of an injury niggle right before St Kilda's big game against Geelong.

"Felt like Usain running across the back straight down at Moorabbin, and [felt] just a little strain in the hip flexor."

The heroic Saints forward spoke about going "somewhere lowkey" to receive medical treatment, and the process taken to prove his fitness.

LISTEN HERE:

