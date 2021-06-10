Nick Riewoldt On Ross Lyon Potentially Coaching Collingwood

Former St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt addressed the possibility of his old coach Ross Lyon taking over the vacant role at Collingwood.

"So my old coach Ross Lyon's name has been thrown around," Rooey said.

"He's a fantastic coach, a fantastic coach."

Riewoldt told Marty Sheargold that he thinks the Magpies need an experienced coach to take over Nathan Buckley due to the high profile nature of leading a big club, meaning Lyon is firmly in the mix.

"I think Collingwood is such a big club, and there is so much pressure on that role."

"They are going to need to go with someone that's got a high level of experience."

"So Ross Lyon, I mean, you start at the top I think. You're negligent in your duty as a club if you don't start at the top."

