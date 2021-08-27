Nick Riewoldt On Selecting The All-Australian Wingers

All-Australian selector Nick Riewoldt spoke on the Marty Sheargold Show about the trimming the 40-man squad into a final 22.

"There's an eye of the beholder sort of view taken on some of this stuff." Riewoldt said.

Riewoldt shared that no decision was unanimous, sparking quality discussion between the selectors. However, it was the wing position that again drew ample feedback from avid fans.

"How do you stack up the guys that play on the wing, have they had good enough years to supplant guys who have been unbelievable midfielders who you want to reward?"

Roo outlined the difficult conversations surrounding the wing position, and why they rewarded the competition's premier midfielders who flash their outside game.

Listing players who play a specific wing role for their sides, Roo included Port's Karl Amon, Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage and Adelaide's Paul Seedsman as potential All-Australian candidates.

"They were right in there in the conversation for those wing roles absolutely."

