Nick Riewoldt On The Incredible Paddy McCartin Return In 2022

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt joined Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Kath as we ramp up towards the AFL Grand Final on Saturday!

One of the stories within the game will be the rise of Paddy McCartin.

After being taken with the first selection by the Saints in 2014. After battling a series of concussions which affected his day-to-day life, McCartin retired.

But his return to the game for Sydney this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

Former teammates Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna shared their thoughts on his season, and the role he'll play in the Grand Final against Geelong.

“With his brother, the emotion overwhelmed him on the Saturday night to know he’s going to be playing in a Grand Final,”

“He’s a very good intercept defender now.”

LISTEN HERE:

CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: