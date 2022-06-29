Nick Riewoldt On The Part Of His Game That "One Dimensional" Max King Needs To Work On

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt says that St Kilda spearhead Max King needs to work on his forward craft to take his game to another level.

"Max King, he’s averaging 2.5 goals a game, but he’s the most targeted key forward in the game and he doesn’t really leave the 50," Rooey said on the Sunday Rub.

"So the Saints going inside 50 are incredibly one dimensional, and they’re going to a forward who is very one dimensional.

"If you take away his run and leap at the ball, there’s not much else there… the forward craft, it takes time to develop."

Rooey suggested a player that King should look to for inspiration.

"You look at a player like Josh Kennedy from the Eagles, he has no right physically to still be playing, but he’s getting it done on craft and smarts," he said.

"He’s just so wily in front of the ball.

"So Max King has to start to develop that part of his game, because if it’s not run, launch, and mark it, there’s not much else."

