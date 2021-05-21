Nick Riewoldt On The Plan To Get A Team In Tasmania

Fresh off a week in Tasmania as part of an AFL task force investigating its viability, Nick Riewoldt explained the plan to get a team into the Apple Isle on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning.

"A lot goes into determining whether it’s viable or not," Roo said.

"Clearly the commercial realities, you want a side to be competitive down there, membership, the economics, player retention.

"So those are the things we were discussing down there... the task force has put together a really compelling case and we feel that a licence down there is completely viable and would be a great addition to the league generally, not just the people of Tasmania."

Roo said that he felt this was the closest a Tasmanian team has been to reality.

"I think we’re as close to a definitive decision as we’ve ever been," he said.

"Which means I think we’re as close to a team as we’ve ever been."

Roo also previewed all the round 10 action on the Marty Sheargold Show.

