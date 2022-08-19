Nick Riewoldt On What It Means To North Melbourne To Have Alastair Clarkson Go There

After news broke this morning that Alastair Clarkson had chosen to coach North Melbourne from 2023, Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt explained what the decision means for the battling Kangaroos.

"Clarko, he’s a leader," Roo said on the Marty Sheargold Show.

"He’s gonna come in and he’s gonna be able to identify issues, he’s gonna be able to get cut through.

"There’s just an aura about a guy like him that the players are gonna play for."

Rooey said that the appointment will make the players walk taller.

"Players wanna be led, they want accountability, they want standards, and he’s gonna bring all of those things," he said.

"They wanna believe. More than anything as a player, you want to believe that the person that is leading you is capable of taking you where you want to go.

"If you have any level of doubt, you just don’t buy in."

