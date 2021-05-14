Nick Riewoldt On When He Felt He Got Robbed Of Mark Of The Year In 2004
From the Marty Sheargold Show
Nick Riewoldt reflected on the time he felt like he got robbed of the Mark of the Year in 2004 on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning.
LISTEN HERE:
"I felt hard done by in 2004," Roo said.
"I couldn’t take hangers, so I took what I consider probably the best mark of my career… I thought I was a good thing for Mark of the Year that year.
"So I was invited along to the awards, and it was a car, you won a car back then… I was thinking I might not drink because I might be driving away with a new car tonight, this is gonna be amazing!
"And I walked in, as soon as I walked into the event I saw Ashley Sampi there… straightaway I thought ‘he’s not flying from Western Australia for this awards night unless he’s won mark of the year, so I got the sad up pretty early in that function."
Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!
Watch the two marks here:
The discussion came up after Shai Bolton’s hanger against Geelong lost out to Brody Mihocek’s big grab for Mark of the Week.
Watch both of those marks here:
Roo also previewed all the round 9 action on the Marty Sheargold Show.
LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:
Download the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!