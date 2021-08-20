Nick Riewoldt On When Ross Lyon Left St Kilda And What He’s Like As A Coach

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt joined The Marty Sheargold Show this morning and discussed what it was like being coached by Ross Lyon and what it was like when he left St Kilda.

"We know what really happened… there was a bit of that (money)," Rooey said when asked why St Kilda players are still loyal to Lyon after he left the club at the end of 2011.

"There was a bit about respect about what had gone on previously with what Ross had been able to achieve with our group and probably a lack of respect coming back the other way from the football club."

Rooey said he found out Lyon was leaving as he came out of surgery.

"I sort of woke up and he told me he was off to Freo, and it did come as a bit of a surprise," he said.

Roo also gave an insight into Lyon’s strengths as a coach.

"I think his number one asset is his ability to create a high performing environment where there is just such strong accountability and buy-in from a playing group," he said.

"There’s tough love associated with Rossy... I think if you speak to the core of our group that came through at St Kilda with Rossy and the same with the group at Fremantle they would have nothing but praise for him."

Roo conceded that Lyon’s approach doesn’t work for all players.

"There’s a hard edge to Rossy as a coach, which isn’t for everyone," he said.

"You probably lose a few along the way, but those that are really gonna dig in and be the core of what you want to achieve anyway are pretty strong disciples."

Roo also discussed the surreal feeling of retiring, the big games in round 23 and more.

