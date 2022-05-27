Nick Riewoldt Outlines The Issues With The AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy

On the Marty Sheargold Show.

Nick Riewoldt outlined the flaws with the AFL's illicit drugs policy this morning on the Marty Sheargold Show. 

Rooey opened up about the unfortunate situation surrounding Sam Fisher this week. 

Riewoldt explained what's wrong with the current policy and the loopholes that can be exposed by players. 

“We’ve had one person test positive three times… That’s not reflective of what’s going on.” 

