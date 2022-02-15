Nick Riewoldt Reveals The Time He Considered Leaving St Kilda

Nick Riewoldt opened up about the time he nearly left St Kilda back in 2013.

Rooey revealed that he had a secret meeting with former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire about crossing to the Pies.

Riewoldt outlined the very convincing pitch...

"But it was a good pitch," Riewoldt said.

"Big crowds, big games, at the G, all that sort of stuff.

"Clear that St Kilda were going through a re-build. Do you want to be there? Is that how you want you career to finish? all that sort of stuff."

Billy Brownless also spoke about the time he had a meeting with the Brisbane Bears... But it didn't quite go to plan.