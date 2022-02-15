Nick Riewoldt Reveals The Time He Considered Leaving St Kilda
On the Rush Hour.
Nick Riewoldt opened up about the time he nearly left St Kilda back in 2013.
Rooey revealed that he had a secret meeting with former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire about crossing to the Pies.
Riewoldt outlined the very convincing pitch...
"But it was a good pitch," Riewoldt said.
"Big crowds, big games, at the G, all that sort of stuff.
"Clear that St Kilda were going through a re-build. Do you want to be there? Is that how you want you career to finish? all that sort of stuff."
Billy Brownless also spoke about the time he had a meeting with the Brisbane Bears... But it didn't quite go to plan.