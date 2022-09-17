Nick Riewoldt's Incredible Story On His Torn Hip Flexor In The 2009 Grand Final

On The Saturday Rub, Nick Riewoldt revealed a little-known story about his lead-in to the 2009 Grand Final against Geelong.

He had a tear in his hip flexor, and went out to Box Hill hospital in an attempt to keep the news of the injury away from the media a few days before the last Saturday in September.

“At about 10pm on Thursday night I was doing strides up and down a corridor in Box Hill hospital, having it jabbed trying to see if we could just numb the area."

In 2022, it's Max Holmes who may be in a race against time to prove his fitness before the Grand Final after being subbed out due to a hamstring issue.

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: