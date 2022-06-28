Nick Riewoldt’s Story About Copping It From Footy Fans Leaving The MCG On His Bike

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt is a man that likes to keep fit, and on the Sunday Rub he told a story about leaving the MCG on his bike after a game he worked and absolutely copping it from footy fans.

LISTEN HERE:

Things were going fine early, until the fans clocked who he was.

"One bloke jerried on to the fact that it was me. Well, then it was on," Rooey said.

"'Get a bell dickhead! Whaddaya think ya doing, we’re trying to walk here!'

"All the Richmond supporters, they were pissed off from the result and they thought 'look at this wanker on his bike, we’re gonna take it out on him!'"

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Rooey said he’s not a hurry to cop that again.

"It backfired," he said.

"I won't be doing that again."

Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!