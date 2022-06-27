Nick Riewoldt Says That Carlton Can Win The Flag

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt says that Carlton are a team that can make the jump from outside the finals this year to flag winners this year.

"They can [win the flag]… we’ve seen sides come from the clouds in September," Roo said on the Sunday Rub.

"And Carlton are gonna be playing finals, they’re probably gonna be top four, we know that, and then really it’s about the football that you’re actually playing.

"You can have all the names, you can have all the superstars, but it’s about the brand, it’s about whether the way they’re playing is gonna stand up in the fiercest heat on grand final day."

Roo said that the Blues are growing into their game plan.

"As the season goes on and gets longer and longer and they get used to Michael Voss’s system, particularly defensively… if they get to the point where they’re playing the right brand of footy, absolutely they can win it."

Joey Montagna backed the Blues to at least make a prelim.

"What everyone forgets is that system outweighs personnel, and their defensive system is stacking up… they’re gonna play in a prelim, I think they’re close enough," he said.

