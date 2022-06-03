Nick Riewoldt Says Trent Cotchin Should Also Get An Apology After Wednesday Night’s Tribunal Hearing

Triple M Footy’s Nick Riewoldt says that Trent Cotchin should also be given an apology after Buddy Franklin was given one following Wednesday night’s fractious tribunal hearing.

"Since when did it become about attacking players from a personal point of view… I think the apology was absolutely necessary from the AFL," Riewoldt said on the Marty Sheargold Show.

"And I think Trent Cotchin should get one as well from the Sydney legal counsel for the Logies gag."

The AFL issued an apology to Franklin after the Legal Counsel Assisting the Tribunal referred to his conduct in the incident as "cowardly".

The league said that "it is the AFL’s view that rhetorical flourishes of the nature used by both Counsel last night should not be part of the AFL tribunal process and they do not reflect the views of the AFL."

Meanwhile, Sydney’s legal counsel said that "Trent Cotchin might earn an invite to the Logies instead of the Brownlow this year" due to the way he reacted to Buddy’s hit.

Riewoldt also discussed the time a trainer got a bit too involved in a melee, the upcoming round 12 action and more.

