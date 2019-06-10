Nick Riewoldt Steals The Show With His Epic Freddie Big Freeze Performance

Another Big Freeze slide celebration has gone down at the annual Collingwood Melbourne Queen's Birthday clash and once again, it doesn't disappoint.

One by one, the participants slid down into that freezing cold ice bath and what can we say, epic.

Bob Murphy as a can of Melbourne Bitter

Jobe Watson as The Night King

Jimmy Bartel as a 17 Year Old Neale Daniher

Lauren Jackson as Wonder Woman

Liam Picken as The Joker

Chris Judd as Triple M's own Judge Juddy

Nick Riewoldt as the one and only!!!! Freddie!

Bianca Chatfield as The Little Mermaid

Sam Mitchell as A Smurf

Brent Harvey as an Auskicker

Fev as Steven Seagal The Pressure Point King

Anna Meares as Jesse from Toy Story

Cyril, as, well, Cyril

Dane Swan as Dane Swan circa Mad Monday 2007

They're all bloody great, but Nick Riewoldt, take a bow son!

Donate to help fight this insidious disease. Click here

Written by: @dantheinternut