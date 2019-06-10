Nick Riewoldt Steals The Show With His Epic Freddie Big Freeze Performance

Another Big Freeze slide celebration has gone down at the annual Collingwood Melbourne Queen's Birthday clash and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
One by one, the participants slid down into that freezing cold ice bath and what can we say, epic.
Bob Murphy as a can of Melbourne Bitter
Jobe Watson as The Night King
Jimmy Bartel as a 17 Year Old Neale Daniher
Lauren Jackson as Wonder Woman
Liam Picken as The Joker
Chris Judd as Triple M's own Judge Juddy
Nick Riewoldt as the one and only!!!! Freddie!
Bianca Chatfield as The Little Mermaid
Sam Mitchell as A Smurf
Brent Harvey as an Auskicker
Fev as Steven Seagal The Pressure Point King
Anna Meares as Jesse from Toy Story
Cyril, as, well, Cyril
Dane Swan as Dane Swan circa Mad Monday 2007
They're all bloody great, but Nick Riewoldt, take a bow son!
Written by: @dantheinternut