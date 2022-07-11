Nicola Spurrier Urges SA Businesses To Impose Masks And Work From Home Arrangements

As queues roll out the door at the state’s mass vaccination hub on Monday, businesses have been urged to step up.

South Australia’s chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier has called on businesses to impose masks and work-from-home arrangements in a bid to de-escalate the rise in Covid cases.

It follows a move by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) on Friday to encourage employers to look at strategies and continuity plans and about how to protect their employees.

A member of AHPPC, Professor Spurrier on Sunday endorsed the advice as Covid numbers rise once more in SA.

“That might mean that employers might want to bring in a mask policy over this period of time as well,” she said.

“And certainly, have a look at your business continuity plans because you don’t want your whole team wiped out with Covid or indeed flu at this time of the year.

“There are some businesses where you can’t work from home. (But) there are many businesses who have found that it’s actually very productive to have people working from home," she said.

“Many employees… find that fits into their lifestyle, and they are as productive and they’re able to also, you know, look after their kids and such like.” - Prof Spurrier

It comes as the eligibility for the fourth dose expands today for over-30s.

Health Minister Chris Picton said South Australians could get their fourth jab at over 600 GPs and pharmacies across the state.

“In addition to that we have SA Health clinics as well . . . the Noarlunga mass vaccination site, Wayville is still open and transitioning on Friday to the Myer centre site, we’ve got King William St site . . . the Elizabeth GP+ Centre,” he said.

To find a vaccination clinic near you click here.

