Nicolas Cage Is Set To Play Joe Exotic In A New "Tiger King" Series So At Least 2020 Got One Thing Right

Oh, Tiger King. It was the bonkers documentary that landed right around the time a lot of the world moved into quarantine and, let's face it, it proved to be the jaw-dropping distraction we all needed.

The incredible response spurred a controversial special hosted by American comedian Joel McHale and numerous conversations about who would play each questionable character if there was ever a movie spin-off.

From Danny McBride to Dax Shepard and almost every other actor who has had a bit-part in an Adam Sandler movie in between, the suggestions were coming thick and fast.

But turns out none of us got it right, because The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that it will be none other than Nicolas Cage donning a dirty-blonde mullet to play Joe Exotic in a new TV show.

Interestingly, the eight-episode scripted series will actually be based on a Texas Monthly story published about Exotic back in 2019 and was being optioned well before the Tiger King docuseries dropped on Netflix.

Cage has been in talks to play Exotic since April in what will be his first ever regular television role.

Still got some time to kill? Check out our brand new channel, Triple M's Pub Talk, where we cover everything from the best chips - controversial #1, just letting you know - to the best records to listen to in isolation.