NightQuarter Set To Leave The Gold Coast For Good

Night markets move to Sunshine Coast

23 July 2019

Article heading image for NightQuarter Set To Leave The Gold Coast For Good

Image credit: Instagram @kimi

After months of searching, NightQuarter has found a new home, but the bad news for Gold Coasters is that it will be a two-hour drive away.

The market and live-music venue founders today announced they would be taking NightQuarter up to Stocklands Birtinya on the Sunshine Coast, after failing to find a suitable location here.

Post

Co-owner Michelle Christo said they tried tirelessly to find a new home on the Gold Coast, after leaving their former Helensvale base over sky-rocketing rents, but simply couldn't get one that met all their needs.

"We've really exhausted everything that has been put in front of us to look for a new site, but unfortunately I don't think there's a home for us on the Gold Coast".

Ms Christo thanked the community for all its support over the years.

"Everyone's just been so helpful and supportive, I mean people have offered even their backyards up, but obviously there's a certain criteria we were looking for in terms of finding a viable site, and the site that we've found meets all the criteria on the Sunshine Coast".

Post

She said the new site, set to open ahead of Christmas, would be a little smaller than the old one.

"Not quite as big but it will still offer live music, stores, events, celebrations; so it will still feature the same elements that NightQuarter has become famous for".

When asked if NightQuarter could event make a return to the Gold Coast, Ms Christo left some room for hope.

"Well I'd never say never, but at the moment there's not a place for us".

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs