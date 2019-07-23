NightQuarter Set To Leave The Gold Coast For Good

After months of searching, NightQuarter has found a new home, but the bad news for Gold Coasters is that it will be a two-hour drive away.

The market and live-music venue founders today announced they would be taking NightQuarter up to Stocklands Birtinya on the Sunshine Coast, after failing to find a suitable location here.

Co-owner Michelle Christo said they tried tirelessly to find a new home on the Gold Coast, after leaving their former Helensvale base over sky-rocketing rents, but simply couldn't get one that met all their needs.

"We've really exhausted everything that has been put in front of us to look for a new site, but unfortunately I don't think there's a home for us on the Gold Coast".

Ms Christo thanked the community for all its support over the years.

"Everyone's just been so helpful and supportive, I mean people have offered even their backyards up, but obviously there's a certain criteria we were looking for in terms of finding a viable site, and the site that we've found meets all the criteria on the Sunshine Coast".

She said the new site, set to open ahead of Christmas, would be a little smaller than the old one.

"Not quite as big but it will still offer live music, stores, events, celebrations; so it will still feature the same elements that NightQuarter has become famous for".

When asked if NightQuarter could event make a return to the Gold Coast, Ms Christo left some room for hope.

"Well I'd never say never, but at the moment there's not a place for us".