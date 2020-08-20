Nikki Sixx Is Joined By Mates Slash, Corey Taylor, Joe Elliot And More For New Track

Nikki Sixx and his band SIXX:A.M have joined forces with some of the biggest names in rock for a powerful new song.

Labelled themselves as Artists For Recovery, the new project have worked together on the song Maybe It's Time that is out 21st August and you can hear it on Triple M Hard N Heavy on the Triple M App, DAB radio and triplem.com.au

The new track features Joe Elliot of Def Leppard, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody of Fiver Finger Death Punch, Slash, Corey Taylor, Aaron Bruno from AWOLNATION and Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext.

This huge lineup have got together for the song for the film soundtrack of the new movie Sno Babies, a coming of age film about addiction and drugs use, out late September, but you can get the song from Friday 21st August.



