Nikki Sixx’s WILD Mötley Crüe Gigging Injuries

Nikki Sixx Talks The F***ed Up Injuries He's Copped Over The Years Touring

Live music can be either pretty chill, or absolutely off the richter scale when it comes to physical demand. Nikki Sixx, co-founder, bassist, and primary songwriter for Mötley Crüe definitely shares some of the WILD injuries he's copped over the years.

Needless to say if hospitals had frequent flyers, his card would be MAXXED OUT.

Hear Nikki Sixx: The First 21 on LiSTNR

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!