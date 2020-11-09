Nine Inch Nails Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Hame

Nine Inch Nails were inducted last night during HBO's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony.

Founder and lead vocalist Trent Reznor accepted the honour on behalf of the band, after receiving praises from Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus, Rick Rubin, and more.

In his speech, Iggy Pop shared, "Listening to Nine Inch Nails feels like hearing the truth, so it gets you a little bit closer to God. It is my honour to assist in inducting Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Initially postponed back in March, the ceremony was held virtually this year.

Reznor said,

“As I’ve been wrapping my head around Nine Inch Nails being welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think I was most looking forward to the ceremony itself. Where, hopefully, the whole camp past and present, was going to get together and have a moment. And we’re all stuck in our little boxes staring at our screens.

“Even now, music’s always been the thing that keeps me going, and, as an artist, I think the most significant accomplishment or feeling is realising something you’ve created from a fragile and intimate place has reached out and resonated and affected someone else, possibly changing how they see the world.

“So as to whatever being in a hall of fame means, thank you for the recognition."

Hear Reznor's acceptance speech below:

Congratulations to Nine Inch Nails.

