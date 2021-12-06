Nine New Omicron Cases Linked To Western Sydney Outbreak

New South Wales has recorded its highest daily number of Omicron cases with 10 new infections detected overnight.

Nine of the Omicron variants have been linked to the Regent's Park Christian School cluster, which according to NSW Health now stands at 14 cases.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Sydney Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

“NSW Health continues to investigate the source of infection of a cluster of Covid-19 cases at Regents Park Christian School, St Peter Chanel Catholic Primary School in Regents Park, and the Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym in Villawood in South Western Sydney,” a statement from NSW Health said.

With 26 cases now reported across the state, a further 11 cases are linked to international travellers, while one ACT resident with Omicron, reportedly caught it at a climbing gym on November 27.

Health authorities have confirmed that no one with the Omicron variant has been hospitalised.

“To date, none of these cases have been admitted to hospital in NSW for treatment of Covid,” NSW Health said.

Meantime, a flight carrying 250 international students is due to land in NSW today as part of a pilot program.

It's despite the Federal government delaying its easing of border restrictions due to the Omicron variant.

The students will have to isolate for 72 hours, while none are believed to be from southern African countries.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.