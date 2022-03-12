Nine Refugees Released From Melbourne’s Park Hyatt

Nine refugees have been released from immigration detention at a Melbourne hotel.

Refugee advocates report that most of the men were offered bridging visas, with one entering community detention.

The Refugee Action Collective said most of the men had been given six-month bridging visas with no access to welfare and little support.

"They have been released to a cheap motel, on a long weekend, with almost no support," the RAC's Chris Breen said.

Muhammad Jamal, who has been detained for nine years, tweeted that he and eight others were released from the Park Hotel on Friday.

"Today me and 8 other get released from park hotel with the help of community support but still some of our friends are locked inside," he tweeted.

There are still reportedly 18 people in detention in the Park hotel.

Advocates also said that one refugee has been release from Melbourne Immigration Transit Accomodation and three from Brisbane Immigration Transit Accomodation, bringing the total number of released to 13.

It comes after Iranian refugee Mehdi Ali, who had been held at the Park Hotel, was resettled in the United States earlier this month, after nine years in detention.

