Nine-Year-Old Girl Shot In Sydney's Southern Suburbs

A nine-year-old girl has been shot in the hip in Sydney’s southern suburbs on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called out to a Connells Point home in Hurstville at around 6PM on Friday evening following reports of gun shots.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene to find a nine-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Paramedics treated the girl at the scene before being transported o Randwick Children’s Hospital.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The nine-year-old is believed to be in stable condition.

A woman and another child were believed to have been present when the shooting took place but were unharmed.

According to a police spokesperson, a burnt-out vehicle was located on Annette Street which police believe could be linked to the shooting.

“A second crime scene has been established and the vehicle will undergo forensic examination,” police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.