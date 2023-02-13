Ninth Rate Rise: Victorians May Lose Their Homes

Australians are experiencing significant mortgage stress after the ninth rate rise of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

RBA has increased the official cash rate target to 3.35% to fight against inflation.

Central and Northwest Victorian families could lose their homes as one in eight Australian mortgage holders has missed a repayment in the past six months.

A Finder Survey of 1,054 participants revealed that seven percent of mortgage owners have missed one home loan payment in the last six months.

Among these participants, six percent of homeowners have missed more than one payment, with a total missing of 429,000 mortgage repayments since July.

Richard Witten, the money editor for Finder, said that the ninth straight rate hike appears to have been the leading cause of missing mortgage repayments.

"Reasons people gave is, interest rates rising, making more expensive and then being combined with other factors: energy bills going up grocery bills going up," Witten said.

Witten said the level of mortgage stress in Australia was worrying, and further rate hikes predicted that the situation could get worse.

"It's that combination of just so many things getting more expensive that have made it so much harder for people to pay."

