No Aussie Flag on Woolgoolga Chamber Flagpole

UPDATE:



The focus on a local flagpole in Woolgoolga on Australia Day has taken a new turn.

It appears that someone decided to remove all the flags late this afternoon and replace them with one single Australian flag.

Lisa Nichols from the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce took to social media saying, “Whoever broke the locks and stole all the flags from the community flag pole can you please put them back”.

A community that many have described as being inclusive, Ms Nichols said many applauded the decision.

“You may not agree with the choice today but this is not the way to deal with it. It's not all about you. Many people applauded the choice”.

EARLIER:

The Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce flagpole has become a talking point on Australia Day with several locals, following the absence of the Australian flag.

Many locals contacted Triple M after they woke to find no Australian flag flying on the pole which is known to change regularly.

The indigenous flag flew high, alongside the Southern Cross and others in the centre of the village.

Many locals took to social media to express their disappointment in the actions on Australia Day.

When contacted by Triple M, Lisa Nichols from the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce explained that “a member of the community who voluntarily looks after the community flag pole decided this year he would like to fly the aboriginal flag at the top of the pole”.

“Protocol says that if another flag is at the top, the Australian flag cannot be flown. He has included an assortment of flags flying with it including TSI, the Southern Cross and Ruok flag”, Ms Nichols said.

The Chamber say they have the Australian flag flying proudly at the visitors information centre, just a few metres up the road.