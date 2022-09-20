“No Body, No Parole” Laws To Be Strengthened In NSW

Convicted murderers will have to disclose the location of their victim’s body should they want any chance of parole under new legislation to be introduced in parliament this week.

The legislation has been dubbed as “Lyn’s law” after former teacher Chris Dawson was convicted last month of murdering his wife Lynette over 40 years ago, with the body of the 33-year-old still unrecovered to this day.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet hopes the legislation will provide comfort to victim’s grieving families.

“Being unable to locate a loved one’s body is extremely distressing and traumatic for the families and friends of victims and it denies a victim the dignity of being laid to rest appropriately,” he said.

“These laws are to stop inmates convicted of murder or homicide offences from getting parole unless they co-operate with police to end the torment of families and return to them the remains of their loved ones.”

The reform will align NSW with laws in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern territory, and would currently affect six prisoners in NSW jails.

